MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of MDU Resources Group worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.