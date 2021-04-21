MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.01

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.01 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 16267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

