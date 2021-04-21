MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:MITC) Quiet Period To End on April 21st

MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:MITC) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 21st. MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares had issued 2,427,185 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,006 based on an initial share price of $10.30. During MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of MITC opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $11.79.

MeaTech 3D Ltd. American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Meat-Tech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of proprietary three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering.

