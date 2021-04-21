Medicalchain (MTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $69,495.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

