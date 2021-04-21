Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will report $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.89. Medifast reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year earnings of $10.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36. The company had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

MED stock traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.18. 87,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,346. Medifast has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $279.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

