Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

