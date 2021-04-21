Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $506.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

