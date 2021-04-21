Meridian Network Price Up 4.9% This Week (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $365,139.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

