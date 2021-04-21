Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.42

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.42 and last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 1255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

