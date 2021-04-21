Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.67 ($10.20).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Wednesday. Metro has a 1-year low of €7.92 ($9.32) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.25.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

