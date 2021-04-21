MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Buys A$81,000.00 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Sally Chaplain acquired 30,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.70 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,000.00 ($57,857.14).

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.