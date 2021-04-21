MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

NYSE:MGP opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 42.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $62,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 15.9% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.