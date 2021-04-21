Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

