Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,172 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $166.11 and a twelve month high of $261.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

