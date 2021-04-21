Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 15.31%.

MBCN opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,400 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.