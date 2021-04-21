Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500,688.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,486,800.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,592,500.00.

MIME stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 170.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

