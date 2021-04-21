Minereum Hits Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Minereum has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $39,694.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minereum has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00066595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00093815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.47 or 0.00633840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,919,650 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.