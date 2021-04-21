Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $341.59 or 0.00640334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and $99,752.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00062307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00274214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.71 or 0.01021098 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00024133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.70 or 0.00648027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,226.12 or 0.99775428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 96,740 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.