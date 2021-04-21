Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0998

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $99.77 million and approximately $40.91 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.07 or 0.00404325 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001694 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002493 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

