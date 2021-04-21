Mizuho Boosts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $72.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

CONE opened at $75.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.02. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

