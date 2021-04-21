Mizuho Boosts Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $65.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after acquiring an additional 435,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,726,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.