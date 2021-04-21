Mogo’s (MOGO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 74.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

TSE:MOGO opened at C$8.58 on Monday. Mogo has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,745.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

