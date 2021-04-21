Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Target N. V. Biotech Buys 40,852 Shares

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 40,852 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,722. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $476.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

