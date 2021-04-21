Moller Financial Services Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

VPL opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $84.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

