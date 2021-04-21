Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) to Neutral

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

SKX opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $566,731.12. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,234. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

