Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,013,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

JOUT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.77. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,279. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $427,684.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,312 shares of company stock worth $928,620. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

