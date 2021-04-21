Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,302 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for 2.9% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in General Mills by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $1,217,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. 121,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,908. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

