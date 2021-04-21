Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,169 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,169 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.46. 146,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

