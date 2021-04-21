Morgan Stanley Buys 65,770 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $114.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $310,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,942 shares of company stock worth $40,726,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

