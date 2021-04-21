Morgan Stanley Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Lillard acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,361.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ISD stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.