Morgan Stanley Increases Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $112.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $111.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $117.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $4,698,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.