Morgan Stanley Increases Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $76.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHVN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

BHVN stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.98.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

