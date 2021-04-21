Morgan Stanley Increases Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $29.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

