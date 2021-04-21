Morgan Stanley Increases Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $5.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SWN. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $3.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 906,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 77,609 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 684,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

