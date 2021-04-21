Morgan Stanley Raises Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $87.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of ES stock opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

