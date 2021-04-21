Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 132.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $70.94.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

