Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in March

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 592.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS MGRUF opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

