Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $267,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.19.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $482.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $316.36 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

