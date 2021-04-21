Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.