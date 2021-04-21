Motco Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $227.63 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.57.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

