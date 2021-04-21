MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $474.91

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $474.91 and last traded at $473.84, with a volume of 2134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.03.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

