MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 8.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 227,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,418,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

