MTM Investment Management LLC Has $930,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKK traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 83,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,674. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $139.41 and a 12 month high of $352.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.78 and a 200 day moving average of $297.43.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

