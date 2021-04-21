MTM Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 45,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,463. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

