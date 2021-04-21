MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 188,698 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

NASDAQ ONEW traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $43.24. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.23. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956 over the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.