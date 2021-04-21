MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,351,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,691,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $650.00. 2,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,756. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5,416.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $706.17 and its 200-day moving average is $490.66. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $109.64 and a one year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

