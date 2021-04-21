MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

SDY traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $121.94. 9,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,505. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $121.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

