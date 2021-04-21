Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MLLGF. CIBC upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $13.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mullen Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of MLLGF opened at $10.80 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

