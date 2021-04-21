Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €265.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €265.00 ($311.76) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MEURV. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($344.71) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €261.38 ($307.51).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.