National Bankshares Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.14.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.74 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cascades will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

